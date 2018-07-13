Speech to Text for Federal grant will help the Terre Haute Fire Department

it'll help keep firefighters safe. the terre haute fire department will receive just under 284-thousand dollars. chief jeff fisher told us "each" station building will get a new kind of exhaust ventilation system. basically... it's a hose that connects to the tail-pipe of the truck. the fumes will be pumped outside... instead of being filtered back into the building. firefighters are dying everyday through disease and cancer. and if we can, if this tool can help a firefighter live longer, especially into retirement, i mean, it's lifesaving. this grant money comes from divisions of the "department of homeland security" and "fema." the fire department also contributed a portion.