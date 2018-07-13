Speech to Text for A higher speed limit goes into effect on 641

may have seen some changes. news 10's sarah lehman is live on the terre haute bypass.. she tells us why those changes mean you can start driving faster.. rondrell.. the indiana department of transportation has changed the speed limit on the terre haute by pass here. the changed speed limit signs are already in place. people are wandering if it will make a difference. fifty five miles per hour is the former speed limit on indiana state road 6-41. now, you can drive ten miles faster. on our facebook page people asked...if this would make a difference. some people said dirvers were already driving this speed. others said it will just make them go faster than sixty five. most people were just happy about the speed limit change. "people have been somewhat abiding by the law but at the same time we do get some really good speeds out here." matt ames says people treat the by pass like it's an interstate. "at 55 we would still be clocking cars at 80 -- 85 miles per hour here on the bypass. due to the fact that it's kind of in a rural area. people say well it's just like the interstate." now with the speed limit change officers are looking for one thing... "voluntary compliance. just not on this road but every road.if the posted speed limits 55. you know it's for your saftey and the publics saftey." the speed limit has been raised to sixty five miles per hour officially now from u.s 41 to moyer road. speed limits from moyer road north will stay at fifty five miles per hour. once you get toward the interstate 70 interchange that will stay at fourty five miles per hour. as you can see the new signs are up on the bypass. make sure you're watching your speed limit signs on and around state road six fourty one for these changes. live at the terre haute by pass sarah lehman...news 10 back to you. [b9]first weather-wx center weather forecast for next few days..