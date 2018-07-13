Speech to Text for More details released on death of Vincennes toddler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a two-year-old in vincennes. [b6]vincennes homicide-mug vo mug news 10 received court documents on the death of "jay jay" anderson. we've told you before laquentin breeland is facing charges for his death. the prosecutor filed for a habitual offender status. that's because breeland has prior felony convictions. police say the child died while in the care of breeland. detectives noted several bruises on the child. an autopsy report shows he died from trauma due to force. the child also had a lacerated liver causing internal bleeding. court documents say breeland admitted to throwing the child onto his bed because he wouldn't eat. breeland told detectives he didn't realize the incident would be fatal.. and he didn't mean to kill the child. driving down state road 641 today you