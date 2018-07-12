Speech to Text for 7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in partnership with scads of volunteers who have a heart to serve will welcome young and old alike to the 7th annual sportsman's day held at sam parr state park in jasper county. outdoors unlimited of jasper county, il will volunteer time and effort for a great event meant only to bless those who attend! event stations will include archery, slingshot, clay pigeon, muzzle loader, bow fishing, and many others. participants can enjoy their hand at any and all stations as many times as they would like. mid-day, we'll stop for something off the grill. . .a brat, a hot dog, some chips, a cookie, and a water. for just a few minutes, we'll focus our attention on the creator god who makes the "great outdoors" possible and his specific children living at the oblong children's christian home - the beneficiary of the event. maybe there will be a give-away or two, also. everyone likes something for free! then, we'll be back at all the action until the close of day. make plans to be a part of this fun-filled, god-honoring activity. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 592-3633 www.oblongchr istianhom e.org on saturday, july 21, the oblong children's christian home in partnership with scads of volunteers who have a heart to serve will welcome young and old alike to the 7th annual sportsman's day held at sam parr state park in jasper county. outdoors unlimited of jasper county, il will volunteer time and effort for a great event meant only to bless those who attend! event stations will include archery, slingshot, clay pigeon, muzzle loader, bow fishing, and