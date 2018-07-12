Clear

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Sam Parr State Park, it will include archery, slingshot, clay pigeon, muzzle loader, bow fishing , and many others.

in partnership with scads of volunteers who have a heart to serve will welcome young and old alike to the 7th annual sportsman's day held at sam parr state park in jasper county. outdoors unlimited of jasper county, il will volunteer time and effort for a great event meant only to bless those who attend! event stations will include archery, slingshot, clay pigeon, muzzle loader, bow fishing, and many others. participants can enjoy their hand at any and all stations as many times as they would like. mid-day, we'll stop for something off the grill. . .a brat, a hot dog, some chips, a cookie, and a water. for just a few minutes, we'll focus our attention on the creator god who makes the "great outdoors" possible and his specific children living at the oblong children's christian home - the beneficiary of the event. maybe there will be a give-away or two, also. everyone likes something for free! then, we'll be back at all the action until the close of day. make plans to be a part of this fun-filled, god-honoring activity. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 592-3633 www.oblongchr istianhom e.org on saturday, july 21, the oblong children's christian home
7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Body found in Wabash river

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

North Terre Haute Little League

Three THS wrestlers

Nikki Bonilla leading

ISU to face Colorado

Granda leading

Wednesday Late Forecast

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

