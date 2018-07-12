Clear

Body found in Wabash river

Sheriff says body is that of a white male

Posted: Thu Jul 12 05:18:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 05:18:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Body found in Wabash river

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on brand new information -- just into our newsroom. a body was found in the wabash river -- near state road "1-54". that's in sullivan county. news 10's kiley thomas is live in "merom" to explain -- what's next in this investigation. //////////// this is breaking news overnight. one man is dead this morning. the sullivan county sheriff's office confirms they found his body -- in the wabash river. they say -- a boater called "9-1-1" a little after "9" la night. that's when he discovered a body. several agencies responded including "indiana conservation officers" they searched the waters between "hutsonville and mirr-um" where we are right now. that's where they found an adult, white man. sheriff clark cottom says the body was in the water for less than "2" days. cottom says they are still working to identify the man. the sheriff says he requested "d-n-a" testing by indiana state police to figure out who he is. what's happening later today -- that will provide more answers in this investigation. coming up 20 mins. live -- kt news 10. there's a new chapter in the stormy daniels one man is dead this morning. the sullivan county sheriff's office found his body -- in the wabash river. it happened just south of state road "1-54". that's where we find news 10's kiley thomas live -- to break down what happened. //////////// this is brand new information. i just got off the phone with the sullivan county sheriffs office. they say -- a boater called "9-1-1" when he discovered a body in the wabash river. the call came in after "9" oclock last night. the boat found the body between "hutsonville and mirr-um" where we are right now. several agencies responded including "indiana conservation officers" they searched the water and found an adult, white man. sheriff clark cottom says the body was in the water for less than "2" days. cottom says they are still working to identify the man. they're also investigating how he died. an autoposy is schedule for today at regional hospital in terre haute. we are working to get more information into how this happened and when. we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more. live -- kt news 10. an animal shelter is asking for "your" help
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness