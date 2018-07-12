Speech to Text for Body found in Wabash river

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on brand new information -- just into our newsroom. a body was found in the wabash river -- near state road "1-54". that's in sullivan county. news 10's kiley thomas is live in "merom" to explain -- what's next in this investigation. //////////// this is breaking news overnight. one man is dead this morning. the sullivan county sheriff's office confirms they found his body -- in the wabash river. they say -- a boater called "9-1-1" a little after "9" la night. that's when he discovered a body. several agencies responded including "indiana conservation officers" they searched the waters between "hutsonville and mirr-um" where we are right now. that's where they found an adult, white man. sheriff clark cottom says the body was in the water for less than "2" days. cottom says they are still working to identify the man. the sheriff says he requested "d-n-a" testing by indiana state police to figure out who he is. what's happening later today -- that will provide more answers in this investigation. coming up 20 mins. live -- kt news 10.