Speech to Text for Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. High: 90° Thursday night: Clear and generally pleasant. Low: 64° Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 91° Detailed Forecast: Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend. Plan on days in the 90s with a few clouds here and there. There are a few rainmakers out west right now, but they don't look to be an issue for our area until about Sunday. Drink plenty of water, but enjoy the sunshine and warmth!