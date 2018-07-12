Clear

North Terre Haute Little League

North Terre Haute 12's beat Clinton 9-4

Posted: Wed Jul 11 20:32:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 20:32:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

players dream big on the diamond.... anyone who ever played little league baseball wanted to go to williamsport and play in the little league world series... tonight clinton and north terre haute 12-year old's tried to accomlish the first step towards that.... they two met in the district four championship... renn harper delivers an rbi single to right in the fourth for clinton to tie the game at four apiece .... i didn't know derek jeter played for clinton, brayden luce does he's best jeter impersonation in the sixth inning with this sweet defensive play at short.... this game would go extra innings....north loads the bases in the top of the seventh... javan hagans gets a bouncer through the right side of the infield for his second and third rbi of the game, north up six-four.... next up is brady stepp .....he gets a single through up the middle ....that scores two more for north, they would score five runs in the 7th... bottom half of the inning...clinton loads the bases....their down to their final out.... north shortstop cam fennell ends the game with a nice stop at short and throw to third... north terre haute wins in extra innings nine-four, north is your district four champions... their moving on thanks to j-von hagans big game...he had the go-ahead hit in extra innings and he said that was all for his dad who couldn't make it to the game tonight because he had to work! heard my dad's voice in my head , was just like bam. it happened so fast. it feels so great. nothing like you've ever felt before. its just amazing. one of the highlights on the indiana state men's basketball schedule next season is their trip to
