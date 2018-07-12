Speech to Text for Three THS wrestlers

a chance soon to see how good they stack up against the best in the nation ..... jaryn strong, josh howell and dylan case have all established themselves as good wrestlers, but they all want to go to that next level. they'll see what it takes to get there, starting saturday! coach: biggest tournament in the country. always been one of the most prestigious events. probably highest recruited event that they have in wrestling." the event terre haute south wrestling coach gabe cook is talking about is the u-s marine corps junior and cadet nationals at the fargo dome in north dakota..... strong, howell and case mark the first time south has ever sent this many wrestlers to this meet. the three earned the right by qualifying for team indiana. jaryn: privilege to go out there and wrestle with the best. case: i'm honored to be part of state. only certain people get picked out. howell: very honored. no mat time, is bad mat time. howell earned a spot in fargo with a third place finish in his weight class, he'll be wrestling in the cadet division with case who was a state runner-up. strong is the first female from terre haute to make team indiana.....she is a freestyle state champ and will be competing in the junior division. all three now head west looking to build on those credentials..... howell: everyone goal is to win. will show who worked hard and who didn't. jaryn: give it my all. its a learning experience for me. howell: i think i can give them a run for their money, but whoever works hard will show. case: be an all-american and have college scouts come back with me.