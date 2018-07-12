Speech to Text for ISU to face Colorado

trip to hawaii to play in the diamond head classic ... the tourney today announced their pairings....the sycamores will open the event on saturday, december 22nd against colorado out of the big 12... the contest is a 3 pm start time and can be seen on espnu..... after the isu will either face unlv or hawaii..... the annually terre haute junior city golf tourney got