Speech to Text for Blueberry Festival preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indulge in some sweet treats. the annual blueberry festival takes place tomorrow in terre haute. the terre foods cooperative market is hosting the festival. in addition to some delicious blueberries, there will also be music and vendors. for just five dollars, you can get a blueberry sundae. the berries come from local farms. the event takes place tomorrow at the masonic temple. that's located on 224 n 8th street. it's from 11 am to 6 pm. a little league district title was on the