Speech to Text for Mental Health Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

provided a boost to one local organization. buffalo wild wings in terre haute held a fundraiser today. it benefited mental health america of west central indiana. when diners presented a special ticket, 10 percent of the total bill was donated to the organization. "we love to be able to do what we can to help give them the money and funds to do the things that they need to do and buy what they need to get." mental health america of west central indiana helps provide health resources to people who need it. it also has a housing program that provides living space while people are using those resources. you have the chance to indulge in some sweet treats. the annual blueberry festival