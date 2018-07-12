Speech to Text for Vigo County School grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

comes to their future. that's thanks to a large grant from "lily endowment". news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the school corporation building. she explains how this money will help your child prepare for life after school. vigo county is one of 39 school corporations selected for this grant. it's around a million dollars -- and according to adminstrators -- it's for every child in every school. that's because it's aimed at preparing them for college and careers. while school is out... work continues for this group of vigo county counselors. "the needs of students have changed, drastically...." yevonne jones -- along with her colleagues -- say times have changed when it comes to fulfilling the needs of their middle school students... "that's what we deal with a lot is are those issues that get in the way of learning." lorrie scheidler -- a counselor of 16 years -- says issues like poverty bring a host of problems for students. and in some cases -- blocks their ability to see toward the future. "this affords us the ability to kind of open their eyes to many other options that are out there for them." thanks to a 1-point-39 million dollar grant from lily endowment... excitement for the future is building up. assistant student services director -- rick stevens -- says it's part of a k- thorugh-12 comprehensive school counseling plan. money will help build college and career based programs -- led by the hiring of two counseling coaches. "they'll be implementing the grant out in the trenches there with the 28 schools...they'll be working with their reading and writing teachers at the elementary level... developing career lesson plans and things of that nature." through updated resources for counselors... and multiple partnerships with area colleges... this grant is not only preparing kids for the state's expectations ... it's helping them create and exceed their own for a better future. "having a career and doing something that you love is such a great gift, and we as school counselors are awarded that gift, being able to do what we love and working with kids and hopefully helping them find that pathway for them in doing something that they would love as well." the plan will roll-out this school year... stevens told me they're already interviewing candidates for the 2 counselor coaches positions.. live in vigo county -- alia blackburn -- back to you. things are going smoothly with the