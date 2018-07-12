Clear

CBD Oil in high demand

CBD Oil in high demand

Posted: Wed Jul 11 19:28:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 19:28:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for CBD Oil in high demand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the night off. local store managers say cbd oil is flying off the shelves. the product can be used to manage pain and other ailments. many gathered to learn more about cbd oil products tonight. news 10's heather good is live at a local store. she joins us now with more on the demand. fresh thyme market in terre haute sells cbd oil... and store staff say they are constantly restocking to keep up with demand. covered: "in a little bit of a way i am surprised. people that i didn't think would be open to trying this actually are." the cbd oil business is booming after lawmakers cleared up confusion over who could buy it earlier this year. fresh thyme market offers cbd oil products to wabash valley customers. store staff say people of all ages and backgrounds are using the products because cbd oil is an alternative to other medicines. people interested in learning if cbd oil is right for them... gathered here for a presentation. eileen huey, interested in cbd oil, says, "something that's more synthetic or chemically created isn't as appealing as something that's more naturally derived, more organic and that's what i'm looking for." the most common type of cbd oil applied under the tongue but there are other options. jesse miller, presenter, says, "you can also use it externally. we have cb2 receptor sites in our skin so people are definitely using topical applications or internal applications." many who use the products say it's been helpful. others say they may try it. eileen huey, interested in cbd oil, says, "like most people, from time to time sleep issues, time to time aches and pains, old age so i'm looking for something that is non narcotic to take care of some of this." a new indiana law requires cbd oil products have a q-r code. people can use that code to find out exactly what is in the items they buy. live in terre haute, heather good, new 10. things are heating up in southern
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness