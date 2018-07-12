Speech to Text for CBD Oil in high demand

i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the night off. local store managers say cbd oil is flying off the shelves. the product can be used to manage pain and other ailments. many gathered to learn more about cbd oil products tonight. news 10's heather good is live at a local store. she joins us now with more on the demand. fresh thyme market in terre haute sells cbd oil... and store staff say they are constantly restocking to keep up with demand. covered: "in a little bit of a way i am surprised. people that i didn't think would be open to trying this actually are." the cbd oil business is booming after lawmakers cleared up confusion over who could buy it earlier this year. fresh thyme market offers cbd oil products to wabash valley customers. store staff say people of all ages and backgrounds are using the products because cbd oil is an alternative to other medicines. people interested in learning if cbd oil is right for them... gathered here for a presentation. eileen huey, interested in cbd oil, says, "something that's more synthetic or chemically created isn't as appealing as something that's more naturally derived, more organic and that's what i'm looking for." the most common type of cbd oil applied under the tongue but there are other options. jesse miller, presenter, says, "you can also use it externally. we have cb2 receptor sites in our skin so people are definitely using topical applications or internal applications." many who use the products say it's been helpful. others say they may try it. eileen huey, interested in cbd oil, says, "like most people, from time to time sleep issues, time to time aches and pains, old age so i'm looking for something that is non narcotic to take care of some of this." a new indiana law requires cbd oil products have a q-r code. people can use that code to find out exactly what is in the items they buy. live in terre haute, heather good, new 10. things are heating up in southern