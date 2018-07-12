Speech to Text for Merom looks to improve river experience

on the wabash river even better. the merom town board is working to receive an 80-20 grant from dnr. that means they would only pay 20 percent of the funding. they are in the early stages of working on the project. but they already know what they need to do.. they have a three stage project to help make the area more attractive to the public. theres only two places to got on the river between terre haute and vincennes and merom is one of 'em. we are the highest point on the river so uhm we are a pretty good tourist destination. the merom bluff has been improved with grants in the past.. this project would be a part of another to imporve the road. but it could be october before they hear about the dnr grant.