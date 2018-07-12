Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman to host swim meet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

center! rose-hulman won the bid to host "the heartland collegiate athletic conference championship. the event will take place in february. 150 swimmers will compete. the pool is olympic-sized. it allows swimmers to do warm up excersises as well as compete. " were able to attract schools to come here to see what we have and to provide an opportunity, a championship opportunity for them to swim their best." next year will be the second year in a row "rose" hosts the meet. [b17]tease 1-vo three local