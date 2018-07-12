Speech to Text for Protests breakout at United Methodist

nine dollars wouldn't go through their bank account." workers at a local retirement facility say they're fed up! [b2]x cont coverage-monitor vo good evening and thanks for joining us .. those workers spent the day protesting united methodist village in lawrecneville, illinois. we've been following this story since employees said they weren't getting paid. news 10's garrett brown was there today for that protest. he continues our coverage on the community outcry. [b4]united methodist protest-lklv pkg news 10 first broke this story a few weeks ago. that's when we learned many of employees here said they weren't getting paid. they're blaming their leader for the situation. they want her to step down.. or get voted out. and now it seems the board is listening. "really upsetting, i mean people have families to support." that was the reaction of almost every single person standing outside the northern united methodist village branch wednesday. both current and previous employees expressed their anger toward the village. some employees said they were threatened with termination if they protested. "i mean someone has to speak up and advocate for these people. and if we get fired for doing so than so be it. heather sherman was another person not afraid to fight back. she was the admissions director and nurses liaison until she quit tuesday. even though she no longer works for the nursing home... she wants her voice to be heard. "everyone's scared about their next paycheck, who knows if their going to get it. the employees have no health insurance. even though they paid their health insurance from their paychecks, they have no health insurance because its been denied." they want the board to take action against president and ceo paula mckinght. "i'm hoping at the end of july they come to terms with things and they get rid of her. once and for all before its too late. this afternoon the board made a statement on facebook. it said there's a plan of re- organization. they want to ensure that the facility has a stable financial future. the statement also said residents will not be affected. reporting in lawrenceville illinois, im news 10 garrett brown. back to you now we should also note... we tried to get a "direct" response from