Clay County crash leaves deputy hurt

Posted: Wed Jul 11 15:10:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 15:10:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

hospital. it happened near county roads 1100 south and 225 east. authorities say 64-year-old roger curl ran a stop sign on county road 1100 south. that's when police say he hit a clay county sheriff's car. the deputy was on his way to a crash. police say the car's lights and sirens were on. both drivers were taken to a local hospital. authorities issued curl a ticket for failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.
