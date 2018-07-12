Clear

Renovations underway at a Clay County School

Renovations underway at a Clay County School

Posted: Wed Jul 11 14:58:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 14:58:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10's.. "lacey clifton".. has more from brazil.. on some summer.. school renovations. //////// "renovation work at clay community schools has been going on since fall of 2016. so, where do the projects stand now?" crews were hard at work wednesday to keep progress moving on projects at north view high school. since last summer-- northview's student activity center was finished-- as well as a space for the choir and band, a new weight room-- part of the lunch room and several classroom spaces. the difference is night and day. director of extended services-- mike howard-- says steady work will continue through the project finish date. he says some things like a new school entryway, guidance counselor and nursing areas and special needs areas should be wrapped up before students return. but students and faculty will notice more work on classrooms in particular-- once school kicks off. "we have plans in place to temporarily relocate some teachers and classrooms that'll be switching classrooms from period to period for the first semester as we have some additional work going on." "so there's usually two big questions for renovation projects: are you staying on budget? and is your time line still in tact? well after talking with howard, he says that they are still slated to wrap up these projects by march of 2019 and, they're on budget. reporting in brazil, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." ////////// "meteorologist kevin
