Speech to Text for Set up underway for St. Ben's festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

party "this friday" and "saturday" .. and everyone is invited! "this year".. marks the 21st year "for the annual saint benedict community festival". today.. "9th street".. from walnut to ohio.. was closed-off to traffic .. so, parishoners could begin "the set-up process". "festival organizers say".. it takes a lot of time and effort to prepare "the festival" for opening night! /////// //////// "in the 2 day period this will transform just an asphault parking lot into full fledge festival grounds." ///////// here's your personal invitation to attend the festival. again, it's taking place this friday and saturday. gates open both nights at "5"-p-m and close at midnight. admission is "3"-dollars for adults .. kids are free! you can expect "live musical entertainment", "family games" "poker", "food booths", "a b garden", and "a silent auction" plus.. "the church" is giving away more than "24"- thousand-dollars in a capital prize drawing! tickets to win can be purchased at the festival.. and winners will be drawn saturday night! for a detailed look "at the live musical entertainment line-up" make a point to visit our web site "at wthitv-dot- com".