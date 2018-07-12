Speech to Text for Tuesday pursuit ends in crash

haute's northside". it happened "last night" around "8"-o'clock. take a look at these pictures submitted to us by a viewer. "police" attempted to stop a vehicle.. that failed to stop at a stop sign "at 19th and 8th avenue". "the driver" refused to stop. "a pursuit" began. at "1"-point.. "police say".. " suspect" tried to ram "a terre haute police squad car". "the pursuit ended" at fort harrison and aberdeen after "the suspect" crashed into a concrete wall. "the suspect" continues to receive medical treatment at a local hospital. once released.. "that person" will be booked into "the vigo county jail" on a number of charges.. including: "resisting law enforcement" and "reckless driving". police have "not" released the suspect's