Speech to Text for Owen County animals rescued

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were recently removed "from a single home" " rural owen county". in that rescue.. "pigs", "chickens", "ducks", "goats", "cats", and "dogs" all found living in filthy conditions. "officials say".. "the owen county humane society" was already "at capacity" .. when the nearly "7"- dozen animals were brought- in. now.. all of those animals "need new homes". /////// /////// "theres definitely a tipping point when youre managing things well, youre keeping things clean, youre getting animals to the vet and then you just take on more than you can handle. and thats when you need to reach out for help." /////// "the owen county humane society".. is now "in dire need of help". with an "8"-thousand- dollar annual budget.. "brown says".. there's only so much "the shelter" can do. now, "if you can help in any way.. be sure to head on over to our website "at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com".. and click on this story. "tonia torres" and "evan van- bibber" are now facing "animal cruelty charges". "police say".. "the duo" was already arrested "on theft" and "burglary charges". "a local school" .. has "an animal problem of its