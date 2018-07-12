Clear

St Benedict Community Festival

Friday July 13th and Saturday July 14th, at 9th and Ohio Street.

benedict community festival. friday, july 13th and saturday, july 14th, st. benedict parish will hold its 21st annual community festival at 9th and ohio streets in downtown terre haute. both days, the community festival will be open from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. admission each night is $3. activities during the festival include: live musical entertainment, family games, poker, food booths, a beer garden, a handmade quilt raffle, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. the church is also giving away more than $24,000 in prize money to lucky ticketholders! parishioners are selling tickets and you can buy tickets at the festival too! they will be sold at a special booth at the festival. each entry is $50. the drawing for the grand prizes will be held on saturday, july 14th at the festival. prize money to be given away: grand prize - $10,000, 2nd place - $5,000, 3rd place - $2,000, 4th place - $1,000 and 5th place - $750. we have a great live musical entertainment line-up this year! new this year on friday night will be the country music group, the rail brothers to get the party started! friday night will also feature the sounds of crowe committee! this popular band delivers something for everyone covering five decades of rock and pop music. then, pfreak show will take center stage! pfreak show is known as the premiere party band of the midwest! expect non-stop entertainment from this very popular band from start to finish! they will play all kinds of music from rock to funk to disco to rap! as for saturday's featured live entertainment, the festival is going country! we are partnering with wthi hi-99 radio to bring two rising country music artists and high energy entertainment to the big stage! garrett biggs, will start things off on saturday with his distinctive country sound, followed by the big fun band, a high energy
