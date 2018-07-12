Clear

West Terre Haute bus stop up and running; trial period urges more riders

After months of discussion, what some say is a much needed service is now up and running in West Terre Haute. On Monday, Terre Haute Transit added the city to its bus route.

this morning in west terre haute. just this past monday -- terre haute transit... added the city to its bus route. news 10's kiley thomas is live to give us an up close and personal look at the sevice. //////////// we're doing a live ride along on the first bus of the day. right now -- we are near the new west terre haute pick up site is actually the first stop. so we passed it around "5:50" this morning. no one was there that early to be picked up -- but bus driver tells me numbers pick up in the "7" oclock hour. regardless -- we are here to show you how the new route to west terre haute is going! this is only the "3rd" day for the change. the director of transportation tells me -- each day the response is climbing ! already 10 riders wth in 2 days. "i have people that live in west th and used to live here - so they can now come back into the community with their friends and family too so we're very excited, it seems to be very smooth" the west terre haute stop is under a trial period. that's to make sure the need is actually there to travel to and from the west side. the number of riders needed to make this a permanent stop -- coming up 30 minutes. a gary, indiana man is behind bars this morning. that's after -- police say -- he stole a
