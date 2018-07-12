Clear

An area of high pressure is gliding into the area from the northwest.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 88° Wednesday night: Clear and just slightly cooler. Low: 62°

Posted: Wed Jul 11 03:28:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 03:34:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 88° Wednesday night: Clear and just slightly cooler. Low: 62° Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 89° Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure is gliding into the area from the northwest. This will bring a generally sunny sky for the next several days. We won't see much in the way of a break from the heat. In fact, the closer we get to the weekend, the more temperatures will warm up. Stay cool out there, ya'll.
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
