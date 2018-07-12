Speech to Text for An area of high pressure is gliding into the area from the northwest.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 88° Wednesday night: Clear and just slightly cooler. Low: 62° Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 89° Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure is gliding into the area from the northwest. This will bring a generally sunny sky for the next several days. We won't see much in the way of a break from the heat. In fact, the closer we get to the weekend, the more temperatures will warm up. Stay cool out there, ya'll.