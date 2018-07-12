Speech to Text for Driver cited after Vincennes wreck

crash in vincennes. it happened this morning at u-s highway 41 and elkhorn road. indiana state police tell us a work truck failed to yield for on-coming traffic. a pick-up truck hit the work truck. news 10 was at the scene and captured this video. three people in the pick-up truck were hurt. they were treated at a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.