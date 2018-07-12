Speech to Text for Volunteer fire departments seeing shortages

keep you and your family safe. good evening and thanks for joining us. i'm rondrell moore. out of the thousands of fire departments across the country -- most of them are volunteers. that's according to national statistics. but as news 10's alia blackburn explains -- these departments are battling more than just the flames. ask any local volunteer fire department -- and they'll tell you the shortage has been around for years. as names age-out and move on -- filling the void only gets tougher. that's as many factors are contributing to a lack of interest in volunteering. on the front lines of west terre haute -- is the sugar creek fire department... "every third day, when i come in for my 24 hour shift... i don't think of it as i'm going to work." leiutenant sam mcclain is now one of three full-time firefighters ... and volunteering is where it all started. "after my first couple of runs, i was hooked." however -- stories like mcclain's -- are rare these days. that's as departments continue to struggle to find more volunteers to add to the roster. "this is a job where they get a good education, where it's more of a community service type thing..." and some believe -- that could be part of the problem. throw in little to no compensation -- and other factors like time demands and training requirements ... leiutenant samuel stranahan says the drive to volunteer becomes less and less. "it's a stressful job on both mind and body and we do what we can to keep people fresh in it." for sugar creek -- who has at least 40 people on the roster right now... they say they're doing pretty well. the department hosts outreach programs to neighboring high schools and colleges -- like indiana state -- to draw interest. "if they want to come on to our roster and be trained as firemen, or be trained as emts ... they can come and stay here and actively participate as a roster member." so as older names move on... maybe new ones came move in... sparking a flame to help others -- and possibly even a lifelong career of their own. "i think i'd be stuck in a factory somewhere, staring at one machine for 8 hours a day, but i really don't think i would trade what i'm doing right now for anything else in the world." if you're interested in volunteer opportunities with sugar creek -- we have contact information for you on our website. that's wthi-tv-dot-com.