Speech to Text for Jake Lautenschlager on Purdue

jake lautenschlager verbally committed to purdue.... the six-four righty is nasty on the mound.... he throws in the high 80's... last season as a junior he was nine and one.....with 1.72 era and 79 strikeouts in just 57 innings pitched.... lautenschlager received interest from several division one schools including michigan, navy, ball state and indiana state.... but he's heading to west lafayettte.... jake is the first west vigo baseball player to commit to a big ten school since lenny leclercq in 2004! [e9]lautenschlager on purdue-sot very excited to play in the big ten. its one of the best conferences in the nation. getting a chance to play other big time schools is a dream of mine. i see a great program. they placed second in the big ten. i think he can bring in lots of great talent to help us win a national title someday. speaking of purdue, former boilers basketball