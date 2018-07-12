Speech to Text for IHFCA For Barrett and Hamilton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football players are getting the chance this week to play against the best in the state ..... terre haute north's nathan barrett and eastern greene's caleb hamilton are taking part in the 52nd annual indiana high school football coaches association all-star game ... this event at the university of indianapolis is a big deal, its the longest running high school football all-star game in the united states .... the two future sycamores are part of the south team.... barrett and hamilton had record setting careers at north and eastern greene....they hope to continue their success at indiana state next year.... both said friday's game will give them a little taste of what they can expect to see in college! this is what everyone strives to do. go play at the next level, play best competition. ready to stack up against these guys. very interesting. especially going into college see how i compare to other high school athletes, against other college athletes. sullivan graduate dakota caton was selected to play in this all-star game as well, but the future sycamore is injured and can't play friday night..... last night we told you west vigo star pitcher