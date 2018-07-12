Clear

Nutrition Rocks at the Vigo County Public Library

that was the theme behind an event at the library's west branch. purdue extension taught kids the importance of eating healthy and being physically active. workers also encouraged students to spend less time behind devices like computers and phones. we spoke to janet royer from purdue extenstion. she says everything we do has a consequence. "it hurts our body and we forget about that. we forget about the foods that we eat and how they're impacting us even in the future and wondering why we have some health issues when we can probably change some of those if we made better choices now." during the school year, royer visits classrooms in vigo, vermillion and sullivan counties. she also teaches those students the importance of healthy eating.
