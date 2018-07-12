Speech to Text for Trade war is leaving local farmers nervous

trade war with china ramps up. it's causing the price of soybeans to drop now. plus, it could have a lasting impact on family farms. news 10's heather good has continuing coverage of the issue. she spoke with one local farmer at the vigo county fair to see if he shares the same concerns. the vigo county fair is a celebration of agriculture... but in the midst of the fun and learning opportunites ... uncertainty looms over how a trade war will impact area farmers. as vigo county farmer brad burbrink minds his hogs at the county fair... he is also thinking about his feilds. covered: "when we're taking beans from ten dollars down to eight dollars a bushel that's a pretty big hit." late last week... the u-s hit china with tariffs on 34-billion dollars worth of imports. china is striking back... hitting farmers where it hurts... imposing tariffs on soybeans. brad burbrink says, "it's a huge deal for us, indiana farmers and also american farmers with every third soybean leaving the ports and going across the seas, it's a big concern to us and we're seeing that reflection in the markets today." soybean prices have been falling the past two months. it's all over what u-s leaders call unfair trade practices. burbrink says soybean farmers have lost close to twenty-five percent of the market. burbrink says, "that means zero profitability on the farms in vigo, clay and surrounding counties, i mean, when you take twenty- five percent out of a tight budget anyway it's going to really hurt." burbrink agrees ... something must be done to "level the playing feild" between countries. he thinks dealing with the repercusions is a sacrifice farmers will have to make... burbrink says, "to make america better we've got to stand up for ourselves and this is one of those we're going to have to tough our way through." the trade war could have a lasting impact on american farmers. if china goes else where -- like brazil -- it could be difficult to get the business back when the trade war is resolved. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10.