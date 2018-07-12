Speech to Text for Tuesday 6:00 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 67. north wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 88. east northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. [d3]weather quiz question-fs of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. north wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 88. east northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports, a west vigo star talks about his recent commitment to play college baseball at of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. north wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 88. east northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports, a west vigo star talks about his of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. north wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 88. east northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a 2 weather