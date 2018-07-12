Speech to Text for Sunflower Maze ready for visitors

iconic fall tradition .. and it's happening right now.. storm team 10's chris piper takes a trip to learn all the tricks of this special maze.. it's a popular place to come to, and it's finally open for the season. i've got everything that you need to know about the sunflower maze in paris illinois. each year, this little farm draws in thousands of visitors. "well this is our sunflower maze. we actually have six different plantings planned this year and this is our first section, and it's just now in full bloom, so we're expecting it to last about a week and a half before the second ones goes." everett lau spends his summers working at l and a farms, because it's where he grew up. when his dad saw people were interested in their sunflowers, they had an idea. "it initially started as just a way to grow bird seed, and when they were blooming, we had a lot of photographers interested in taking pictures." the maze blossomed from there, and it's been a hit each year. "i think it's just the pure beauty of it. there's not a lot of sunflowers here in our local area, and it's just unique." brian lau is co-owner of the farm, and now that the maze has taken off, he says they only want to go bigger from here. "we just would like to keep expanding this maze and make it so that it's blooming more often so more people will be able to see it." that's because sunflowers have a short life span. over the years, they have learned how to make them last longer, by planting more, at different times. "the flowers will only bloom for ten days, so when they're blooming, it's a really short window." which means right now, the flowers are in peak season. now they say as they go through the future, they're hoping to just continue to expand these fields, so people can come out and enjoy them even more throughout the year. for now, reporting in paris illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. for more information about the farm, we've linked you to its facebook page on our website, that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.