Clear

Good Samaritan with a great financial outlook

Good Samaritan with a great financial outlook

Posted: Tue Jul 10 15:29:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 15:29:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Good Samaritan with a great financial outlook

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one wabash valley hospital.. news 10s bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes.. he tells us what made this change possible.. good samaritan hospital is knox county's largest employer. so good finacial news could result in new jobs. sports are a big deal in knox county. it's why good samartian hospital added a new sports performance program last year. "right now we're dealing with high school and middle school athletes. trying to get them to perform better, move better. be stronger, faster more agile." adam elkins used to be a high school athlete at south knox high school. now he's a new employee at good samaritan. "it's just a huge relief having such a good organization to come home to. and i think that was my biggest thing. being able to come back home, be with my family, and still get a position that i love." the position is the result of a better financial outlook for the hospital in 2018. "last year we, as most hospitals, did struggle. tried to find our way. and this year we've seen a really nice financial turn around." ceo rob mclin says these struggles in a decrease in reinbursment. "we're running a little over 2 and a half percent , 2 point 7 2 point 75 operating margin. which for us is incredibly good." the operating margin is the difference between reinbursements and costs. this puts the hospital effectively in the "black". "in health care anything close to a 3 percent margin is incredibly positive." meaning the hospital can invest and expand. for elkins, the positive cash flow means job security. "it's great. all the people are wonderful. everybody smiles. everybody greets you in the hallway. it's the best place i've ever worked." the hospital is planning a graduate medical education program. the program hopes to not only train but also employ. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10. how would you like to save a buck and still
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness