What could a pilot shortage mean to you?

nat sound of airplane running "that" sound of airplanes running is the sign of vacation for a lot of people. but -- your next vacation could cost you more. a shortage of pilots means a "shortage of flights." 

23 year old "chase stanton" loves to be way up high. "the views! everything , just getting to get up above everything and kind of leave everything that is troubling you on the ground and just get away from the world for a little bit." he's been flying for more than 3 years. he's already been recurited by "one" regional airline." "pay is absolutely going to be increasing and they have sign on bonuses just for singing on with them." "stanton's" chosen carrer is " demand". that's because of a recent shortage for "pilots." and---stanton says part of the reason "why"...begins in the classroom.... "they see the fun, flying aspect of it, but when it gets down to the ground portion and the nitty gritty kind of stuff...you see them lose that interest and that motivation." plain and simple ...he says "you have to work hard...to play hard." 

another reason "stanton" says there is a shortage for pilots ---is the cost of aviation school. "here," at indiana state university, it's around 60- thousand dollars to get trhough all the training that is required. and---that's "not" including tuition.... "it's an investment in yourself." 

a deadly crash in "2009,"----changed the rules fo "soon to be pilots" everywhere. students must fly 15-hundred hours before even being eligible for hire. nearly "150" "i-s-u" students are flying this summer.... trying to get those hours.... "sean dawson" is one of them. "you have this financial barrier with students trying to get through school and not being able to pay for it or not having the insurance right now." 

another reason, the students tell me their is a shortage is also due to "pilots retiring".... there are not enough "regional airline pilots"....to fill the positions of "airline pilots." for this reason ...."regional airlines" have began to increase the starting pay to about 60-thousand dollars. as compared to a few years ago...when it was around 40- thousand.