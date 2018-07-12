Clear

A Wabash Valley native in a dangerous situation

Posted: Tue Jul 10 15:14:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 15:14:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haiti". it was sparked.. by the government's plan "to raise the set fuel price". news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. with a connection to the unrest "from right here in the wabash valley". "lacey"... //////// susie-- the government ended up cancelling the fuel increase. but-- not after several people died and airports canceled flights. i spoke with jake blunier. he's from robinson, illinois doing mission work in haiti. he says the mood in the country is still tense-- and shares some of what he's seen. //////// "on the first day or so i was able to get out and try and see the conditions." this is what missionary jake blunier from robinson illinois encountered in civilly unrest haiti. "all over the place there are people dragging tires out into the middle of the road, and just setting them on fire. people are rolling large boulders out into the street so that vehicles can't pass." blunier is a driver for a mission stationed in haiti-- so his ability to help others is being impacted. even more difficult for him is his appearance. he says he sticks out as a foreigner which is dangerous. "it puts a giant target on my back. they can see me coming from a mile away, and so i have not been able to get out unless it was the dead of night." blunier says he's hopeful things will quiet down in the coming days. but he says there is something you can do now to help. "obviously this situation is unstable and i would not wish anyone to make a trip down at this moment or make a rash decision or anything like that. but pray for us, and keep us in your thoughts and prayers." /////// tonight on news 10-- blunier will share one intense instance where the unrest in haiti has impacted his mission work. back to you. ///////// "heat" continues to challenge
