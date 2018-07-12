Speech to Text for Project starts on State Road 59

"starting today" .. crews are beginning "a slide correction project" on state road-"59". that's between "the clay-parke county line road" and "parke county road 700 east". "the project" is focusing-in " stabilizing the slope" and "replacing a pipe structure". "a detour" is detailed on a map there on your television screen. it'll follow state road-"59" to u-s-"36" to u-s "2-31" to "40" and back. "the roadway" is slated to re-open "october 1st". and.. "a local construction company"