Speech to Text for Marshall one step closer to getting school resource officer

illinois schools".. could soon get "a school resource officer". "superintendent kevin ross says".. "the district" has worked for "3"-years to get an officer. "he says".. "the plan" is to have the school pay for the officer during the school year.. and "the city" to foot the bill during the summer months. at monday night's "city council meeting" .. "the council" voted unanimously "for an s-r-o". but that's just the 1st step! "the marshall school board" still has to vote "on this" at their next meeting which is "thursday".