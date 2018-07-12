Speech to Text for One arrest for Parke County theft

.. join forces.. to locate "a wanted wabash valley man". "the case" started in late june "out of parke county". "deputies" were investigating " burglary" out of bloomingdale. several items were stolen.. including: "a motorcycle", "truck", and "tractor". "on july 3rd".. "vermillion county deputies".. located "the tractor".. and returned it "to the owner". "a search warrant".. was then issued "for the suspect in the case".. "37"- year-old "matthew ringwald". "last night".. "vermillion county deputies" attempted to stop "ringwald" on a traffic stop. "police say".. "ringwald" took-off.. and got about "150"-yards away.. before he was taken into custody. "ringwald" now faces "a resisting law enforcement charge" out of vermillion county.. and "a felony warrant" for theft out of parke county. additional charges "of burglary" are expected in connection to the original case.