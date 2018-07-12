Clear

The cost of repairs at community corrections

The cost of repairs at community corrections

Posted: Tue Jul 10 15:00:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 15:00:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The cost of repairs at community corrections

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"smoke damage" "at the vigo county community corrections center". but it will still be some time.. until "the county knows" how much it will cost to fix the damage. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. updates us.. on the latest developments. ///////// at least six different contractors are working to help repair the damage last week's arson caused at the vigo county community corrections center. this doesn't include county maintenance crews who have also been on site non-stop since the fire. we caught up with one crew who was replacing ceiling tiles on the center's first floor. community corrections director bill watson told us his department alone lost several pieces of electronics, including cameras, radios, batteries, chargers, computers and monitors. meanwhile, the county is also looking to address how to improve security here at community corrections. "the commissioners have been for while in conjunction with the courts have been looking at some kind of security station or something like that at the facility. and that's a really good step." watson added that a security station would help during business hours, but the center is busy during early morning, evenings and weekends. so something would need to happen for those hours as well. watson said they're also looking at replacing and adding cameras outside the facilty. we'll keep you updated on what the county decides to do. back to you. ///////// "40"-year-old "jason morales" accused
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness