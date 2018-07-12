Speech to Text for The cost of repairs at community corrections

"smoke damage" "at the vigo county community corrections center". but it will still be some time.. until "the county knows" how much it will cost to fix the damage. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. updates us.. on the latest developments. ///////// at least six different contractors are working to help repair the damage last week's arson caused at the vigo county community corrections center. this doesn't include county maintenance crews who have also been on site non-stop since the fire. we caught up with one crew who was replacing ceiling tiles on the center's first floor. community corrections director bill watson told us his department alone lost several pieces of electronics, including cameras, radios, batteries, chargers, computers and monitors. meanwhile, the county is also looking to address how to improve security here at community corrections. "the commissioners have been for while in conjunction with the courts have been looking at some kind of security station or something like that at the facility. and that's a really good step." watson added that a security station would help during business hours, but the center is busy during early morning, evenings and weekends. so something would need to happen for those hours as well. watson said they're also looking at replacing and adding cameras outside the facilty. we'll keep you updated on what the county decides to do. back to you. ///////// "40"-year-old "jason morales" accused