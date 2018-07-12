Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police search for "armed and dangerous" man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's tuesday. "terre haute police".. now have "an arrest warrant".. after an incident "stemming from sunday". this is new for you now at "5". this afternoon.. "terre haute police say".. they are actively searching "for this man"... "40"-year-old "jon marshall" he's wanted "for attempted murder", "robbery", and "criminal confinement". "police say".. "marshall" is considered "armed and dangerous". "details of the case" are limited at this hour. however.. on sunday.. "police" were called to the "19"-hundred block of 6th avenue for a robbery. it was through their investigation.. that detectives were able obtain "an arrest warrant" "for marshall" now, "if" you have any information "on marshall".. including: "his whereabouts".. you're asked to pick-up the phone and call "crime stoppers" immediately. that phone number .. 238-stop. and remember.. all calls to "crime stoppers" are anonymous. new details this afternoon.. as "surveillance