Vigo County Fair gets "hog" wild

The Vigo County Fair is offering fun events that won't drain the wallet. Look no further than the 4-H competition.

Posted: Tue Jul 10 06:00:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 06:00:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County Fair gets "hog" wild

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- to the wabash valley! from "4-h" shows -- to the demolotion derby. you'll likely find something for the entire family. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the fairgrounds to highlight what's happening today. //////////// we're at the half way mark for the fair. we've showed you -- a sheep costume contest. vegetable car derby and of course -- fair food. this morning -- we have some special guests with us! meet -- animals. . many best in show. you're looking at the "4-h" students who raise these animals. last half hour telling us -- 1. 2. live -- kt news 10. we'll get another sunny hot and bringing entertainment -- to the wabash valley! from "4-h" shows -- to the demolotion derby. you'll likely find something for the entire family. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the fairgrounds to highlight what's happening today. //////////// we're at the half way mark for the fair. we've showed you -- a sheep costume contest. vegetable car derby and of course -- fair food. this morning -- we have some special guests with us! meet -- animals. . many best in show. you're looking at the "4-h" students who raise these animals. last half hour telling us -- 1. 2. live -- kt news 10. we'll get another sunny hot and steamy day with a high at 92 - it'll feel close to 100 this afternoon. and make plans now to attend a fun downtown
