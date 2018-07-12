Speech to Text for Swinging For Cystic Fibrosis Golf Outing

big days? golf outing friday, july 13th at hulman links! registration at 11:30am. lunch at 12. shotgun start at 1pm. cost is $400/team, $100/person many around the wabash valley may know me from my time as the indiana state sycamores' point guard. as a member of our wonderful community i believe it's important to give back. health is something i don't take for granted and have watched people close to me battle with disease and poor health. one of those battles concerns my cousin, justin huxford, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just seven weeks old. cystic fibrosis is a non-curable genetic disease. for this reason i have teamed up with family, friends, and members of our community to organize an annual golf tournament. the purpose of this tournament is to raise money as well as awareness for the cystic fibrosis foundation and have fun doing so. i would appreciate you considering to join us on july 13th, and helping us raise money for research and for support of families affected by this serious disease. together, all of us can make a difference. join me and let's take a swing at cf!