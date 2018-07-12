Clear

Swinging For Cystic Fibrosis Golf Outing

Golf outing Friday July 13th at Hulman Link.

Posted: Tue Jul 10 05:43:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 06:02:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Swinging For Cystic Fibrosis Golf Outing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big days? golf outing friday, july 13th at hulman links! registration at 11:30am. lunch at 12. shotgun start at 1pm. cost is $400/team, $100/person many around the wabash valley may know me from my time as the indiana state sycamores' point guard. as a member of our wonderful community i believe it's important to give back. health is something i don't take for granted and have watched people close to me battle with disease and poor health. one of those battles concerns my cousin, justin huxford, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just seven weeks old. cystic fibrosis is a non-curable genetic disease. for this reason i have teamed up with family, friends, and members of our community to organize an annual golf tournament. the purpose of this tournament is to raise money as well as awareness for the cystic fibrosis foundation and have fun doing so. i would appreciate you considering to join us on july 13th, and helping us raise money for research and for support of families affected by this serious disease. together, all of us can make a difference. join me and let's take a swing at cf! facebook after months of discussion, a vote is
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness