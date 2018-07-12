Speech to Text for A cold front will drop through the area Tuesday.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 91° Tuesday night: A few lingering evening storms, then a little cooler. Low: 65° Wednesday: Patchy morning fog possible. Sunny and warm. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will drop through the area Tuesday. From our view, it appears to be weak, but will still create enough of a spark to make a few afternoon showers and storms. A clearing sky can be expected once the front passes and another area of high pressure from the north should bring a little bit of relief from the heat. Morning fog may develop tomorrow as the wind speed slows down. Then, count on some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s for your Wednesday. Looks like we're heading for another 90s stretch as we edge into the weekend.