Speech to Text for Lafayette beats TH Rex

bounce back from a rare loss ... the rex hosted lafayette tonight on a hot evening at bob warn field..... iowa hawkeye lorenzo elion is having a big summer ....his rbi single starts the rex scoring in this game....rex down three-one in the first... later in the inning the rex load the bases for chris whelan..... he singles to right, rex cut their deficit to three-two..... next up is jarrett o'leary.....he hits a chopper, it eats up the lafayette third baseman and goes into left... play at the plate... austin why-ler just beats the tag......two runs score rex up four-three... the rex would score six times in the first, they sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.... drew ashley drives in the final run of the inning with a deep sac fly to right, nice catch by lafayette but that scores o'leary easily from third... get this the terre haute rex couldn't hold on to a nine- three lead... lafayette rallies back to shock the rex, the aviators win 12-10 .....