Speech to Text for Jake Lautenschlager

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

baseball players is heading to the big ten to play .... west vigo senior to be jake lautenschlager within the last 30 minutes has informed sports 10 he's verbally committed to play college baseball at purdue.... the six-four righty was heavily recruited and picked the boilermakers despite drawing interest from michigan, navy, ball state and indiana state.... at six-four he's a dominating figure on the mound that throws in the high 80's.... the terre haute rex , who own the best record in the prospect league this season were looking to