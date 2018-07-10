Speech to Text for Veggie Derby takes off at fair

vegetables! storm team 10's brady harp has more from a unique event at the vigo county fair. connor mckanna: "i used a squash and some beets and green beans." people at the vigo county fair were treated to a tasty version of racing on monday. a "veggie car derby." aaron craig: "a pinewood derby made out of vegetables so the entire car is edible from the trolley up and the kids can build their car and take it home with them." organizers say the derby is for young boys and girls to get their hands on vegetables to enourage a healthy diet. they say events like these at the fair get the boy scouts in front of more people. craig: "we're part of the community we want the community to know us and get involved in our community and let other people see what it is that we do and why it's a great thing to join the boyscouts." boys and girls participating in the races learned not only about vegetables - but how to build the fastest ride. mckanna: "i was thinking of weight. you need a lot of weight to go down there and build up a lot of momentum to go down the ramp faster than the other cars." in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10.