Speech to Text for July 9th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

make plays like that you deserve a spot on rick's rallies... the quincy centerfielder with some tremendous effort to make that catch.... terre haute rex pitcher adam polansky sticks his glove out and finds a treasure, snagging the liner.... polansky with some quick reflexes on the mound to bring that in .... rex first baseman chris whelan with an awesome double play ......whelan with a heads up play to make the catch and dive to tag the bag for the d-p....love the hustle ... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next