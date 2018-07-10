Speech to Text for Drew Bratcher

and out of competition..... south putnam senior to be drew bratcher represents that.... the hitting zone in terre haute sponsored the softball standout this past season..... for every homer she hit, they donated 20 dollars to a charity of her choice.... two other people in jeff anderson and mike johnson joined the effort and matched the hitting zone's 20 dollar deal.... drew was able to raise 560 dollars.....sunday she gave that money to the terre haute humane society... congrats drew on being a great role model on and off the softball diamond... time now for rick's rallies.... francisco rodriguez