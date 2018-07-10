Clear
VCSC meeting and school safety

VCSC meeting and school safety

Posted: Mon Jul 09 19:43:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 19:43:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

safe when they return to the classroom this fall. a grant will allow school corporations to hire officers and buy equipment. vigo county is one of those districts. news 10's heather good is standing by live outside the school corporation headquarters. she talked to dr. robert haworth this evening at his first school board meeting as superintendent. heather... what did you learn tonight! [b12]july 9 vcsc brd meeting haworth-live pkg vigo county is getting 50- thousand dollars to improve school security. the district could also get handheld metal detectors for free thanks to another program just announced by indiana governor eric holcomb. people are still getting to know new vigo county school corporation superintendent doctor robert haworth. haworth greeted the public ahead of his first school board meeting... just a week into his new job. dr. haworth says, "i think everyone knows if safety is not our first priority then all of our other priorities are in jeopardy." the school corporation is getting 50-thousand dollars to improve school safety. it is one of nearly 4- hundred districts splitting more than 14-million dollars from the "secured school safety grant program." dr. haworth says, "this school corporation is probably five, ten years ahead of the rest of the nation in regards to it's commitment to officers in schools and so that grant will allow us to help train those officers." schools had to provide a fifty percent match to qualify for the grant. another state program to keep students safe was just announced. 1:23 - 1:30 governor eric holcomb, indiana, says, "the state will provide metal detector wands at no cost to every school that requests them." "indiana state police and department of administration" is overseeing the new program. it will supply one handheld metal detector for every 250 students. dr. haworth says vigo county will pursue that program. dr. haworth tells me one of his first meetings as superintendent was over school safety procedures. he says former superintendent dr. danny tanoos has been very helpful in the transition and they will continue to focus on safety as students prepare to return to class. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. [b13]in school safety grants-fs open heather mentioned the impact of the school safety
