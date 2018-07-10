Speech to Text for Veggie Derby at the fair

display tonight. the boy scouts were at the vigo county fair hosted a verrige car derby! fair-goers could pick from a variety of vegetables and create cars. organizers say the event is designed to get kids hands on vegetables and encourage a healthy diet. they say events like these help the boy scouts get in front of more people. craig: "we're part of the community we want the community to know us and get involved in our community and let other people see what it is that we do and why it's a great thing to join the boyscouts." the event also teaches boys and girls how to design the fastest ride. we'll hear from some of the participants coming up on news 10 nightwatch.