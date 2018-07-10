Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Veggie Derby at the fair

Veggie Derby at the fair

Posted: Mon Jul 09 19:33:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 19:33:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Veggie Derby at the fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

display tonight. the boy scouts were at the vigo county fair hosted a verrige car derby! fair-goers could pick from a variety of vegetables and create cars. organizers say the event is designed to get kids hands on vegetables and encourage a healthy diet. they say events like these help the boy scouts get in front of more people. craig: "we're part of the community we want the community to know us and get involved in our community and let other people see what it is that we do and why it's a great thing to join the boyscouts." the event also teaches boys and girls how to design the fastest ride. we'll hear from some of the participants coming up on news 10 nightwatch. [b19]tease 1 (deep)-vo headon it may be summer ... but that doesn't mean indiana's blue and
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field